© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What To Expect When You&#8217;re Expecting Three Missions To Mars

WAMU 88.5 | By Kaity Kline
Published February 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST
The Martian ice cap is like a cake with every layer telling a story. In this case, the story is one of climate change on Mars.
The Martian ice cap is like a cake with every layer telling a story. In this case, the story is one of climate change on Mars.

We could know a lot more about Mars soon. This month, three different missions from the United Arab Emirates, China and the United States are set to touch down on or enter the orbit of the Red Planet.

While China and the U.S. are expected to attempt soft landings on Mars’ surface, the UAE’s craft will instead spend its time floating above the planet in order to study its atmosphere.

China’s rover is set to touch down in Utopia Planitia, Mars’ biggest impact crater, and will spend several months collecting data to send back to Earth.

Meanwhile, NASA’s Perseverance rover will also land on the planet’s surface. But instead of collecting data, the rover will collect samples to be picked up by another mission later in the decade.

21.2.2-Perserverance.jpg

The aeroshell containing NASA’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.

Find our last conversation about Project Artemis and space exploration.

Why are all these missions happening at the same time? And what are we hoping to learn about the Red Planet?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
Kaity Kline