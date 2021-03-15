© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Kanaval' Chronicles The History Of Haiti And Its Influence On New Orleans

XPN | By Leyla McCalla,
Alex LewisStephen Kallao
Published March 15, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT
<em>Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans </em>was produced by WXPN<em></em>
<em>Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans </em>was produced by WXPN<em></em>

We're bringing you something special today. A documentary calledKanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans. It chronicles the history of Haiti and explores that nation's influence on the music, culture and identity of the Crescent City: New Orleans.

You'll hear the first two hours of the documentary produced by WXPN, where we make World Cafe, and it's hosted by Leyla McCalla, a Haitian-American musician and songwriter based in New Orleans. You might know her from her work with the Carolina Chocolate Drops or Our Native Daughters. She's also been a guest several times, so we're excited to welcome her back to tell this beautiful story.

You can also listen to the documentary in a special four-part podcast series here.

Kanaval has been supported by the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support from the Wyncote Foundation.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Tags

Music
Leyla McCalla
Leyla McCalla is a founding member of Our Native Daughters and alumna of the GRAMMY award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops. Leyla's work unearthing history and musical tradition, combined with her knowledge of cultural hybridization and her own identity as a Haitian American have given her a unique voice and perspective. Her music reflects her eclectic and diverse life experiences, projecting respect for eloquent simplicity that is rarely achieved.
Alex Lewis
Alex Lewis is an independent radio producer based in Philadelphia. He's written and produced longform audio documentaries including The Gospel Roots of Rock & Soul (nominated for a 2020 Peabody Award) - with WXPN and NPR Music - and Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio (winner of a 2015 National Edward R. Murrow Award).
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao