Jazz Night In America Wants To Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month With You

April is Jazz Appreciation Month! Whether it be sharing the music with family or friends, going to a concert or playing in a band, NPR's Jazz Night in America is inviting you to tell the world about the role jazz plays in your life.

We want to know: What is your favorite moment in jazz? Is there a special moment in your life where jazz played an important role? Why is public radio important to jazz? What attracts you to the spirit of improvisation?

Selected submissions will appear as an audio post (example below) with your picture on Jazz Night in America's social media throughout April and the coming months, as well as a possible compilation video near the end of the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazz Night in America 🎷🌃🇺🇸 (@jazznightinamerica)

Share your story with us and a producer may contact you to follow up for an opportunity to have your voice included in Jazz Night in America's celebration of this music, whose soul is freedom and exploration.

