Man's Funeral Brings Joy To Loved Ones With Unique Casket

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We have funerals to recall the lives of loved ones, and we can also use them to laugh. When you laugh (laughter), you're not defeated. When Phil McLean died of cancer, he didn't want friends and family to be too sad. So in his will, he appointed his cousin to make his casket look like a sort of eclair. The casket, shaped like a cream-filled pastry, was used to commemorate a tour that McLean had taken from one bakery to another.