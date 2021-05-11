Skateboard Competition Held At New Orleans' Old Airport

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Planes don't fly anymore at the old Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. But this past weekend, people showed up and were still able to catch some air.

It was open to skateboarders. Skaters flew down newly installed plywood ramps and even got to jump over some piles of stacked luggage. Can all airport experiences be that fun, please?