The Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 Years Later

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published May 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
People visit the memorial to the Black Wall Street Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
When you ask most Americans about the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, one refrain comes up over, and over, and over again: “I’ve never heard of it.”

In 1921, white Tulsa residents destroyed the Black neighborhood of Greenwood, OK, in two days of bloodshed, fire, and violence. 

Anywhere from 39 to more than 300 Black people were killed.  

Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the massacre. And even after 100 years, the descendants of survivors and victims are still fighting for it to be remembered… and for justice to be served. 

Paige Osburn