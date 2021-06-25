Randall Goosby, 'Adoration'

Randall Goosby's debut album, Roots, makes a strong statement about who he is as a supremely gifted 24-year-old Black concert violinist. Instead of trotting out a Beethoven or Brahms violin concerto, the rising classical musician traces America's history of Black concert music by recording pieces like "Adoration" by Florence Price, the first Black woman composer to have a piece played by a major American orchestra. With his lush, warm tone (inspired perhaps by his teacher Itzhak Perlman) and exceptional technique, Goosby is easily winning over music lovers. But that's not all — he's showing a younger generation there are artists in classical music who look like them.

