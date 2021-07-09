Dubai Unveils World's Deepest Pool

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Dubai is home to the Burj Khalifa, the world's largest skyscraper. The city also has the largest mall, and now it's also got the world's deepest dive pool. It carries as much water as six Olympic-sized swimming pools. Beneath the surface, divers can explore in abandoned city with apartments and an arcade. It's so deep, in fact, that the complex advises not to head to the top of the Burj Khalifa after diving in the pool.