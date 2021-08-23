The Hit List: Summer Movie Season

Hollywood – like many of us – had high hopes for summer 2021.

After benching many of its biggest films due to the pandemic, studios were ready to get back to normal. And, in some ways, they did.This summer saw the release of franchise giants like “Black Widow,” “F9,” and “The Suicide Squad.”

But even that wasn’t enough to boost box office numbers back to their pre-pandemic level. And with the addition of streaming releases for some summer blockbusters, many of us didn’t have to go into a theater at all to catch the biggest films.

So what do we make of this summer movie season? How did the streaming experiment pan out?

