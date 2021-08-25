© 2021 WFAE
Playlist: Rosé All Day With Mickey Guyton

By Mickey Guyton
Published August 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
Mickey Guyton's roséwave playlist features Destiny's Child, Maren Morris, India.Arie and Tenille Townes.
Editor's note: How could we not ask Mickey Guyton — country singer-songwriter behind "Rosé," the roséwave anthem — to make us a playlist for NPR Music's summertime series? Guyton's new album, Remember Her Name, is out Sept. 24.

When I wrote "Rosé" a few years ago, I wanted to write a drinking song for women. I imagine listening to this playlist with my girlfriends, sipping rosé and holding on tightly to the last days of summer. So many amazing women have influenced me and as I am about to release my first album – Remember Her Name – I wanted to celebrate a few of these incredible women. Turn it up, hug your girlfriends and enjoy!

