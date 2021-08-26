The News Roundup — Domestic

The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine. The endorsement has caused a wave of vaccine mandates from offices, universities, and even the Pentagon. Health officials expect approvals for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines later this year.

Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths hit pandemic highs in Florida as the Delta variant continues to ravage the state. Many Florida residents are still unvaccinated and Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to make it difficult for institutions to protect their communities.

The situation in Afghanistan continues to evolve. The Taliban is now in control in Kabul and has rejected an extension to the Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden for the withdrawal of some 1,500 Americans still in the country. In addition, explosions rocked areas around the airport in Kabul Thursday, killing at least a dozen U.S. service members and 60 Afghan citizens. Officials have warned of a possible terrorist threat. Injuries to civilians and Americans are expected.

We cover the biggest stories from around the nation on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5