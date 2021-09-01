Silas Short, 'Queen of Paisley'

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Silas Short originally hails from Milwaukee, now lives in Chicago and is signed to one of the greatest indie labels in the business, Stones Throw Records. Short's debut EP Drawing, due out later this month, features his single "Queen of Paisley," which echoes influences such as D'Angelo and Raphael Saadiq. His voice drips like honey throughout the track — a perfect song for a weekend morning spent curled up with someone you love.

