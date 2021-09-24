Charlotte-Mecklenburg NC Public Schools Student Referrals To Police

In the 2017-2018 school year North Carolina schools referred 5,524 students to the police.

The U.S. government defines referrals as "an action by which a student is reported to any law enforcement agency or official, including a school police unit, for an incident that occurs on school grounds, during school-related event (in-person or virtual), or while taking school transportation, regardless of whether official action is taken.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools referred 205 students to the police. Here are some highlights from the data.



The most referrals came from Butler High School with 46. The next highest number came from James Martin Middle School with 16.

Search below to see details from each school in the county.

Refresh this page if data below does not immediately appear.