FPA, 'Untitled'

There's a beat-to-death saying that if you love someone, you should let them go. On "Untitled," Minneapolis-based musician FPA experiments with the concept of release in a dreamlike consciousness, a bitter edge to each lyric she spits out. Layered on swelling synths and an off-kilter drumline is a distorted refrain of "love me, love me" that serves as the song's focal point. Buried beneath is a sparse, melancholy piano as FPA struggles in love's limbo, torn between moving on and standing still.

