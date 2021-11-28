© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

&#8216;Mississippi Goddam&#8217;: Al Letson Explores Race, Justice, And History On &#8216;Reveal&#82

WAMU 88.5 | By Jonquilyn Hill
Published November 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST
Host and Executive Producer of "State of the Re:Union" Al Letson accpets award onstage during The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
Host and Executive Producer of "State of the Re:Union" Al Letson accpets award onstage during The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Music legend Nina Simone used her art to draw attention to injustice many times over the course of her career.

After a bombing that killed four Black girls at Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, she wrote the song “Mississippi Goddam.”

That song is the inspiration for the title of the latest serialized story from the podcast “Reveal.”

In “Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad of Billy Joe,” host Al Letson takes a look at the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Billy Joe Johnson, a young football star living in the Deep South.

It also explores what his story says about race and justice in America over a dozen years later.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Jonquilyn Hill