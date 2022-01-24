© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

As diplomats leave, Joe Biden weighs military intervention in Ukraine

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published January 24, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST
A view of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A view of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Things are moving fast in Ukraine.

More countries are taking their lead from the U.S. and moving their staffs out of their embassies in the country’s capital.

Germany and Australia being the latest to act.

We also know that the Biden administration is considering sending as many as 5,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe. 

Over the weekend, NPR confirmed reports that the U.S is weighing how to step up American military involvement in the region, amid growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Rupert Allman