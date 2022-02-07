Daniel Pink wants to challenge what we think we know about regret

We all have regrets in life. It could be missing a concert. Or not following a certain career path. Big or small, regrets have a way of following us. They can be nagging and unkind. But they don’t have to be without value.

Daniel Pink, author of “The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward,” set out to understand more about the power of this persistent emotion. In 2020, he began conducting The World Regret Survey and has heard from over 15,000 people across the globe.

He writes about what he learned from these entries and how we can use regret as a propellant. And he joins us to talk about about what we get wrong about this misunderstood emotion.

