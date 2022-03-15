Chappell Roan, 'Naked in Manhattan'

After two years of silence, Chappell Roan returns with, "Naked in Manhattan," her first release as an independent artist. The new single is a queer girl bop that simultaneously captures the electricity of having your first crush and the playfulness of coming-of-age exuberance.

With tender, nostalgic lyrics — "The rush of slumber party kissing / Don't touch, I'll never cross the line" — that evolve into a soaring melody — "Oh, I've never done it, let's make it cinematic" — the track is flirty yet uncertain. Roan's contrasting lyrics are supplemented with delicate, yearning synths and floating falsetto that transition into a unbridled, beat-heavy release.

