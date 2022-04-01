© 2022 WFAE
Our conversations with the 2022 Oscars winners

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published April 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
Are we still thanking the Academy?
The 2022 Academy Awards were last week – and they brought us surprise wins, gut-wrenching losses, and of course… the slap

But for 1A… there were also a lot of familiar faces. 

We’re listening back to excerpts from some of our recent conversations with the eventual winners.

There’s Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur of “CODA” … Ariana DeBose of “West Side Story” … Germaine Franco, Charise Castro Smith and Sebastian Yatra of “Encanto”… and yes, Will Smith with “King Richard.” 

All the conversations in this hour are fun-sized versions of much longer shows – which you can find links to above.

