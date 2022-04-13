Entries We Love: dolltr!ck, 'In The Blue'

Hometown: Astoria, N.Y.

Pairs well with: Singing into your hairbrush and dancing around your room

dolltr!ck knows how to set the scene. The artist Claire Lim performs in a blue lit room for her aptly titled entry, "In The Blue." The dark, cool backdrop creates the perfect contrast for the lights of her synth pads to flash and pop like a dancefloor. Lim owns this dancefloor, jumping around her space while expertly navigating her tech and singing with crystal clarity. Her voice sweet and secure, she evokes early 2000s dance pop with her headset, braids and sugary melodies. While Lim performs solo, she is accompanied by the colors that guide the imagery of her lyrics and visuals. The flute especially shines, along with the other beats and sounds seamlessly layered into this nearly five minute song. dolltr!ck ties all of these elements together, sparkling with all the confidence of a pop star — it's impossible to deny her joy.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.