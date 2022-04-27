Jorge Drexler knows exactly how long it took him to finish his new album: two years and two weeks.

And it took even longer for Drexler to make new music since the release of his Latin Grammy-winning album “Salvavidas de Hielo” in 2017.

His inspiration to write again didn’t strike until 2019 on the edge of the pandemic. But as many artists took to their craft to process the global event, Jorge Drexler struggled with the solitude and experiencing lockdown in Madrid.Now, his 14th studio album, “Tinta y Tiempo,” is out.

Before becoming a musician, Drexler was a physician. The connection between science and music is a big part of his sound. The opening track, “El Plan Maestro,” means ‘the master plan’ in English.

We speak to Jorge Drexler about what making “Tinta y Tiempo” taught him about his creative process and what it means to go on tour again.

