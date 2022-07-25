The 1A Movie Club sees 'Nope'

Have you ever seen something odd in the sky? Something out of place? Not quite right?

A cloud? A plane? Or… maybe a UFO? That’s the case in Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

From the horrors of racism in “Get Out,” to questions of identity in “Us,” Peele’s third movie takes on the extraterrestrial.

Forty miles north of Hollywood, a Black-owned ranch in California is trying to make ends meet.Daniel Kaaluya and Keke Palmer play siblings descended from forgotten Hollywood royalty. But their lives and legacy are at risk as they figure out what’s hovering over their ranch.

With a budget of nearly $70 million, film critics are calling this “Peele’s most ambitious film yet.” But others, like Robert Daniels, aren’t so sure about the hype surrounding this flying saucer film.

In this movie club meeting, we talk about “Nope” and how it measures up to the rest of Jordan Peele’s work.

