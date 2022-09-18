© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Categories Galore!

By Will Shortz
Published September 18, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: This week's on-air challenge is a game of Categories based on the word SPACE. For each category given, name something in it starting with each of the letters S-P-A-C-E. For example, if the category were "Girl's Names Ending in 'Y,'" you might say Sally, Patty, Amy, Carly, and Emily. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

Note: In some cases there may be other answers. Any answer that works will be counted as correct.

1. PUNCTUATION MARKS
S
P
A
C
E

2. SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRIES

3. BOOKS OF THE OLD TESTAMENT

4. THINGS SEEN ON AN AIRPLANE


Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Roy Holliday, of Nyack, N.Y. Name something, in eight letters, that you might hear at an opera. Drop three of the letters, without changing the order of the remaining five. You'll name something you might see at an opera. What things are these?

Challenge answer: Baritone --> Baton

Challenge winner: Brenda Moyes of Bentonville, Arkansas


This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Theodore Regan, of Scituate, Mass. If you squish the lowercase letters "r" and "n" together, they look like an "m." Think of a word that ends in the consecutive letters "r-n." Squish them together to get a homophone of a synonym of the first word. What words are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 22nd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Weekend Edition Sunday
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz