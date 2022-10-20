'Motive for these attacks is still unknown': Raleigh officials release report on mass shooting

Updated at 8:30 p.m.

Raleigh police on Thursday released a preliminary report on a mass shooting that left five people dead and two others injured.

On Oct. 13, residents in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh were forced to shelter inside for hours as police pursued a 15-year-old male suspect — now identified as Austin Thompson, the younger brother of one of the victims.

Raleigh police spent days collecting and analyzing information from the shooting. In the report released to the public, Raleigh's Police Chief Estella Patterson writes that the "collective motive" for the attack by the suspect "is still unknown."

The report details weapons found at the scene, and lays out a timeline for the attacks. The investigations into the shooting are ongoing, the report says.



What the report reveals about the shooting

In the report sent to Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David, Chief Patterson indicates that the victims were likely not connected.

"Based on information currently available, there does not appear to be any connection between the victims that were shot by the suspect prior to his encounter with the police other than they lived in the same neighborhood," Patterson writes.

The police report presents a probable route that the suspect took, and outlines what the police believe was the order in which the suspect attacked the victims: first, 16-year-old James Thompson; then, Marcille Gardner (injured), Nicole Connors and her dog, Officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Marshall, Susan Karnatz, and Casey Joseph Clark (injured).

The first victim, James Thompson, suffered multiple stab wounds in addition to a gunshot wound, the report says. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the parents of the 15-year-old suspect Austin Thompson confirmed James is Austin's older brother.

Raleigh Police In a Five-Day-Report analyzing the details surrounding the mass shooting in Raleigh on October 13, police lay out a believed route the 15-year-old suspect followed.

The timeline from Raleigh police presents some clarity, and raises questions, about the response to the shooting.

The police report says the first 911 call came in at approximately 5:09 p.m. Police arrived in the neighborhood at approximately 5:19 p.m. It took about 1 hour 23 minutes until police were able to locate the suspect — at approximately 6:42 p.m. — in an area with two barn-like structures near McConnell Oliver Drive.

Raleigh police waited approximately 45 minutes after the initial 911 call before they issued the first social media alert notifying the public of an active shooting.

As of Thursday, Oct. 20 afternoon, shooting victim Marcille Gardner remains in critical but stable condition, police say. The suspect remains in critical condition in the hospital.

The police report did not highlight how the suspect came to possess his weapons.



An ongoing investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the actions of the officers involved in the shooting. This is a relatively common procedure when police are involved in shootings in North Carolina. The SBI will present a completed investigation to the Wake County District Attorney for review. The SBI does not release any information from investigations directly to the public, but some of that information could be released by local agencies.

In addition, to the SBI's investigation, the Detective Division of the Raleigh Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation of the actions of the suspect, the police report says. And finally, the Internal Affairs Unit will carry out an investigation to determine whether departmental procedures and policies were followed.



A timeline of events

The police report, as well as reports from media outlets, offer context for how the shooting played out.

