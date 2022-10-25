© 2022 WFAE
What's happening in Haiti?

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published October 25, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT
People gather in Port-au-Prince during a protest against the government and the US as the nation celebrates the 216th anniversary of the assassination of Haitian independence hero Jean-Jacques Dessalines.
Haiti is in crisis.

Violent gangs have grown in number and power over the last few years and have recently been blocking humanitarian aid and the country’s main fuel terminal.

Hospitals have closed their doors or reduced capacity amid a cholera outbreak. And the prices of basic goods like food and gas have skyrocketed.

Acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry has requested international aid and special forces, but many Haitians oppose foreign intervention.

Haiti is at a standstill. So how does the country move forward?

Arfie Ghedi