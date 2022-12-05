© 2022 WFAE
Protecting kids' privacy online

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published December 5, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST
A picture taken shows logos of US social networking websites Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, displayed on smart-phone screen.

How safe is the onlinespaceworldfor our kids? Todate, Congress has passedonlyone law that regulates the collection of children’s data on the internet.

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, is now 20 years old.AndButfor many parents – it doesn’t go far enough. 

That’s what’s brought some to Washington this week to lobby lawmakers to passa new federallaw. It’s called theKids Online Safety Act.

Twelve mothersfrom around the country are sharing their own storiesto tellof the harm done to their children by others on social media.

Rupert Allman