Moore County resources: Where to find shelter, food, wi-fi amid power outage

North Carolina Public Radio | By Mitchell Northam
Published December 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST
Spokesperson for Duke Energy Corporation Jeff Brooks, center, speaks on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at a news conference about an attack on critical infrastructure that has caused a power outage to many around Moore County at the Sheriff's Office in Carthage, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is at right and Secretary of N.C. Department of Public Safety Eddie M Buffaloe, stands at left.

After two power substations were shot at this past weekend, thousands of people in Moore County are facing and bracing for days without electricity.

Schools in the county are still closed Tuesday, as are many businesses and restaurants. Even traffic lights aren’t working correctly, so most drivers are treating intersections as four-way stops. Schools are expected to announce by 4 p.m. Tuesday if they will open for Wednesday.

Moore County has about 100,000 residents. At the power outage’s peak, almost half of them – about 45,000 – were without power. By Tuesday morning, Duke Energy had restored power to about 9,000 customers.

An investigation into the shooting at the substations is still ongoing and the FBI is assisting. Gov. Roy Cooper said that state and federal investigators will leave “no stone unturned” in their search to apprehend a suspect or suspects. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields added that whoever is responsible for the shooting, “knew exactly what they were doing,” and acted with criminal intent.

As Moore County continues to work to restore electricity, the Pinehurst Medical Clinic has compiled a list of resources available to folks in need.

The following information is accurate as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Shelters

  • Moore County Sports Complex — Showers and hot meals are available, and the American Red Cross will be on-site.
  • First Baptist Church (Carthage) — Shower units are available.
  • Aberdeen First Baptist — Showers and laundry units are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food

  • New Covenant Fellowship — Soup and sandwiches will be provided beginning at noon.
  • Yates Thagard Baptist Church — The church in Whispering Pines will offer a Mexican dinner from 5 p.m. until the food is gone.
  • Crains Creek Fire Department — A vendor serving hot dogs, rice and chicken gumbo will be on-site from noon to 5 p.m.

Charging, Wi-Fi, etc.

  • Pinehurst Fire Station 91 — Open to the public to charge electronics between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Haney Community Room of the Southern Pines Police Department — Open 24/7 to allow residents to charge and get out of the cold.
  • Grace Church Southern Pines — Will provide lunch, hot drinks and charging stations from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Southern Pines Library — Charge your devices, read a book and have a snack from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Seven Lakes Baptist Church — Open from noon to 4 p.m. to provide entertainment for children.
  • RockFish Church of Aberdeen — Lunch, wi-fi, work areas and charging stations are available.

Additionally, all six Food Lion stores in Moore County are distributing free water to residents impacted by the power outage. One case of water per family will be given out while supplies last. The Food Lions are located in Aberdeen, Carthage, Seven Lakes and Southern Pines.

WUNC's Sharryse Piggott contributed to this report.

Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His past work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and the Associated Press. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
