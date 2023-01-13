© 2023 WFAE
The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published January 13, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST
Travelers looks at a flight information display listing cancelled and delayed flights due to an FAA outage that grounded flights across the US at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.
After some theatrics, the House finally has its new speaker. The GOP has wasted no time in setting its sights on new legislative targets. The House passed a bill slashing funding for the Internal Revenue Service. It also voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics.

A Federal Aviation Administration glitch grounded every flight in the U.S. this week. The regulator claimed the stoppage was due to a corrupted database file.

Elon Musk now holds the record for the most amount of money ever lost. The Guinness Book of World Records has noted the Tesla CEO has lost between $180 and $200 billion due to his car company’s stock tanking.

We cover these stories and more during the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

