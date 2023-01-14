'Wait Wait' for Jan. 14, 2023: With Not My Job guest George Saunders

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest George Saunders and panelists Paula Poundstone, Peter Grosz and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Long Island Liar; Biden Confidential; The Prince of Grievances

Panel Questions

A Board Game Gets A Lot Less Boring

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about butt dials gone wrong, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Author George Saunders answers three questions about court stories

George Saunders is one of the world's most celebrated authors, who just published a new collection of short stories. We ask him three questions about court stories — real-life lawsuits.

Panel Questions

A New Dating Nuisance; The Apex Predator with an A Plus Mind; The Express Yourself Lane

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: A Glamourous Shortage; Our Pantries Are Trying to Kill Us; Don't Leave Fido on Read

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after finding those classified documents, what's the next thing they'll find in President Biden's garage.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.