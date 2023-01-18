boygenius, 'True Blue'

Indie-rock supergroup boygenius — featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — can be seen as a labor of love. The artists became friends through mutual admiration of each other's work, which can be heard through their thoughtful accompaniments. The trio comes back with the record, out March 31, and three singles that highlight each member's unique, yet interwoven style: "$20," "Emily I'm Sorry" and "True Blue."

"True Blue" tracks a loyal love, one where someone else knows you better than you know yourself. One of Dacus' greatest strengths as a songwriter is how she demonstrates her connections with others through specific moments and feelings: a sweaty upper lip, freezing Chicago weather and the vulnerability of sharing yourself with another person. Baker and Bridgers support Dacus in both vocals and production with care and attention. "It feels good to be known so well" is a sentiment shared in "True Blue" to a friend or partner, but perhaps the same can be said about her bandmates.

