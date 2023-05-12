© 2023 WFAE
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily: Tiny Desk Concert

By Nate Chinen
Published May 12, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT

Around the midpoint of Arooj Aftab, pianist Vijay Iyer and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily's Tiny Desk concert as the trio Love in Exile, Aftab steeply intensifies her vocal outflow, generating a spirit of lift within the music. It's the cresting of a wave, in a sense, but no more inherently vital than the accumulating swell period, or the ensuing glide. For Aftab and her equal partners in the project, every musical offering arises from a slow-motion flutter of collective actions, which renders each passing moment unique.

That's a fanciful way of saying what the music invites you to understand at gut level: this group makes music strictly for the moment, creating a shared language in real time. As its members explained this spring, before the release of their entrancing self-titled debut, this highwire creative model is rooted in acute listening and mutual trust. Whatever the gesture — when Iyer plays a somber, strobing figure on Fender Rhodes piano, for example, or Ismaily wobbles a line on electric bass — it can be seen as an invitation. This performance, a marvel of concision by Love in Exile standards, extends a similar courtesy to any receptive ear.

SET LIST

  • "Eyes Of The Endless"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Vijay Iyer: Fender Rhodes, piano

  • Arooj Aftab: vocals 

  • Shahzad Ismaily: bass, Moog

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen 

  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern

  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel

  • Audio Assistant: Hannah Gluvna

  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Joshua Bryant, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Pilar Galván, Jill Britton

  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

