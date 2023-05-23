30A Songwriters Sessions: Cat Ridgeway

Today, we're bringing you another session from the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida, an annual event that brings together almost 200 songwriters to perform in the Florida sun along the Emerald Coast each January.

In this session, we're featuring a performance from singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cat Ridgeway. If you're a fan of Tegan and Sara, you know Ridgeway as the winner of their Worldwide Cover Contest, which she won after showing off her skills playing five different instruments. A mainstay of the Orlando music scene, Ridgeway recently opened for Houndmouth, and she routinely plays with Shawn Mullins.

Here, she performs songs from her latest album, Nice to Meet You.

