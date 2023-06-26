Firefighters say a part of the state budget will expose them to cancer-causing chemicals

The majority of firefighters who die in the line of duty don’t die from fire- they die from cancer .

For years, the assumption was that carcinogens from fire were the primary cause. But recent studies have found that PFAS — a category of cancer-causing and cancer-linked chemicals — are in their turnout gear and in the foam they use for certain severe fires.

Dana Sargent is the Executive Director of Cape Fear River Watch, and closely follows PFAS news — not just because of Chemours, but because of her two firefighter brothers.

“My brother who died of glioblastoma which is a brain cancer, died at 46 and you know, that is pretty, you know, pretty young to die of cancer,” she said. “Any firefighter you talk to is going to tell you about all the people in their house who have cancer.”

Her other brother still works at a firehouse in Chicago, and the family has carefully tracked news about cancer risk for firefighters. The National Institute for Health links the use of AFFF, a firefighting foam used for chemical fires, to elevated levels of PFAS in the bloodstream, and PFAS is linked to increased cancer risk.

“For firefighters, you know, they're if they're using this type of foam that just adds to their exposure to PFAS, which along with their turnout gear , and the burning fumes of any number of consumer items inside a house that have PFAS in them. So these are all dangers, the military has initiated a complete phase-out of AFFF for military firefighter installations," she said.

Even as the military phases out AFFF , the state legislature may enshrine the cancerous chemicals into firefighting training for years to come.

The Water Safety Act was a bill in the Senate that has now made it into the House budget bill. It includes buybacks of AFFF from local fire departments, but also creates an AFFF firefighting training site. The law originally only allowed for training with PFAS containing AFFF, but now allows for AFFF that doesn’t contain PFAS to also be used.

New Hanover County firefighter Laura Leigh has worked in the field for six years, and she’s appalled by the bill.

“That facility that wants to use firefighters as human guinea pigs, basically. And that's on AFFF foam, which causes cancer, and then it goes into our groundwater. It's very scary stuff," she said.

The 'guinea pig' reference is because the bill also provides research grants for human exposure studies on firefighters. To the first responders, it looked a whole lot like the legislature wanted to expose them to a potentially cancer-causing chemical, then let scientists see what it did to them.

“It's very difficult to wrap my head around it, like how just do the right thing, like, do the ethical and the moral right thing. And a lot of times they don't because they put special interests in front of that," Leigh said.

The head of the statewide firefighter union, Scott Mullins, said he thinks it’s more of an education problem.

“We just need to keep educating our legislators," he said.

There are alternatives to AFFF that can be used in serious chemical fires. And for training, Mullins said there’s no reason to use the cancer-causing stuff.

“There are also other types of foam out there that can essentially do the same thing, so there's really no need,” he explained. “The US military has figured this out, so they’re doing away with all testing in all foams.”

Mullins hopes the next version of the budget removes any recommendation that PFAS-filled foams are used at this proposed training facility. And he hopes to see more money from state and local budgets going to cancer screenings.

“It's just gonna save people's lives. The cancer screenings along with blood tests are very great ways for our people to beat cancer,” he said. “We've got to do more to protect the protectors.”

WHQR reached out to New Hanover County Senator Michael Lee last week for comment, as he was a primary sponsor of the original Water Safety Act bill. Lee responded to say that he was tied up in budget negotiations but didn't respond to questions about the bill's language.