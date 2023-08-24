1A Remaking America: The first GOP debate of the 2024 presidential election

Eight Republicans vying for presidency gathered on stage in Milwaukee Wednesday night. They debated climate change, education and the economy — and took aim at the GOP candidate who was notably absent, former President Donald Trump.

President Trump refused to sign the loyalty pledge required by the Republican National Committee for participation. It would have pledged support for the eventual GOP nominee.

Instead, President Trump granted a pre-taped interview to former FOX News host Tucker Carlson that was released on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the debate aired.

Broadcasting from the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, we recap the GOP debate and the Republican field of nominees for president.

This show is part of 1A’s “Remaking America” project looking at how our government is – and is not – working for everyone. It’s a partnership with six public radio stations, including Louisville Public Media.

