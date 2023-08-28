Candidates for Pineville Town Council answered questions from WFAE about why they should be elected (or reelected).

AMELIA STINSON-WESLEY (INCUMBENT)

Amelia Stinson-Wesley, candidate for Pineville Town Council

Occupation:

pastor

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

Served as D6 representative on the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board. Currently serving in my fourth year on the Pineville Town Council. Current appointee (by Gov Cooper) to the NC Commission on Human Relations. Former appointee (by Gov Hunt) to the NC Commission on Domestic Violence.

Does your town get adequate resources from the Charlotte Area Transit System considering the countywide half-cent sales tax that helps fund it? If not, do you think your town would be better served keeping the money to create its own transit solution?

We need our bus stops to be ADA-compliant as well as to include curbs and sidewalks that are accessible to all our residents. It would be helpful if the tax dollars extended to those kinds of improvements.

In its role on the Metropolitan Transit Commission, does the city of Charlotte (54% voting power) listen to the needs of surrounding towns?

The City of Charlotte should listen to and partner with the surrounding Towns. I would support any efforts to configure the agreement between the towns and the city in order to be more inclusive of voices across the entire county.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

Traffic is one of our biggest concerns in Pineville. State-owned roads limit us as a municipality as far as what we can control that happens to our infrastructure (roads, but also including certain sidewalks, curbing, etc.). We need strong relationships with our state representatives in order to bring our needs and concerns to the attention of the DOT and other agencies who help us solve traffic flow (traffic lights, crosswalks, etc.) and capacity (lanes, etc.). I am working with our state reps in that regard.

What should Pineville do to address climate change?

We need to address and incorporate emerging technology, like EV charging stations.

What is your top priority as a Pineville Town Council member?

Connectivity and Community. I want to ensure that everyone feels like they can find entertainment and recreation in our Town. From town-sponsored concerts and movie-series to our parks system for playgrounds and greenways, I want Pineville be a place our residents can engage with one another and feel part of our community.

LES GLADDEN (INCUMBENT)

Gladden has not responded.

ERIC FRANSEN

Eric Fransen, candidate for Pineville Town Council

Occupation:

Owner of Klik Marketing

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

Pineville Planning & Zoning, Vice-Chair; International Trade Council; Pineville Chamber of Commerce

Does your town get adequate resources from the Charlotte Area Transit System considering the countywide half-cent sales tax that helps fund it? If not, do you think your town would be better served keeping the money to create its own transit solution?

I'm firmly committed to guiding Pineville towards smart growth, a strategy that embraces progress while honoring our heritage. Pineville's integration with the larger Mecklenburg County transit landscape is crucial. I will advocate for the extension of the light rail to Pineville and further into Ballantyne. No town in Mecklenburg County stands alone; we're interconnected and interdependent. Pineville must collaborate with the other Mecklenburg towns and Charlotte for the county's collective advancement.

Beyond just traditional transit, envision a Pineville enriched with bike trails and pedestrian paths, where our residents can seamlessly traverse the town without relying solely on cars. Tackling our town's transportation challenge is imperative. Together, we can redefine mobility in Pineville, ensuring a sustainable and connected future.

In its role on the Metropolitan Transit Commission, does the city of Charlotte (54% voting power) listen to the needs of surrounding towns?

The Metropolitan Transit Commission's structure is inherently designed to give Charlotte a significant say. This raises valid concerns about whether the voices of surrounding towns are adequately represented. I commend the unity demonstrated by the non-Charlotte towns in Mecklenberg County in advocating for their respective communities. Our current Mayor, Mr. Jack Edwards, exemplifies this spirit by championing Pineville's interests at both county and state levels. If entrusted with the honor of being elected, I pledge to build on this legacy and tirelessly advocate to ensure Pineville's needs are front and center.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

As we witness an influx of new developments, our guiding principle must be SMART GROWTH. The influx of numerous new residences is validation of our town's allure, but this growth also brings with it challenges. We must navigate the delicate interplay between progress and preserving the essence of Pineville, ensuring our town remains the cherished small town we've always known.

The major concern with growth is traffic and where will all the cars go. One significant challenge is our limited jurisdiction over highway 51, which threads through downtown Pineville. While altering this main road poses challenges, we are not without solutions. Our community's expressed desire is for enhanced mobility within Pineville, and we've begun realizing this vision through the initiation of walking and bike paths. By providing residents with alternative, efficient means of travel within our town, we can influence traffic patterns and alleviate congestion. Our aim isn't just to address the symptoms but to foster a community that makes informed and sustainable transit choices. That's one example of SMART GROWTH.

What should Pineville do to address climate change?

Revamping public transportation, bolstering pedestrian pathways, and integrating bike lanes are instrumental in diminishing our reliance on automobiles. Localized urban planning holds significant potential by advocating smart growth—this minimizes urban sprawl and preserves our precious green spaces. Alongside this, there's a pressing need to support and reward businesses that demonstrate environmental responsibility, as they set the standard for sustainable practices in the community. Championing sustainable local agriculture, through initiatives like community gardens and farmers' markets, not only aids the environment but also fosters a sense of community.

What is your top priority as a Pineville Town Council member?

My top priority as a Pineville Town Council member is to ensure that our beloved town grows in a manner that thoughtfully balances progress with preservation. This means fostering smart growth that promotes sustainable economic development while respecting Pineville’s unique character and charm. At the heart of my campaign is the commitment to preserving our historical identity and maintaining the aspects of Pineville that residents deeply cherish. This encompasses enhancing our public services, strengthening parks and recreational programs, and intensifying community involvement in town decisions. I'm also deeply invested in elevating the quality of life for every Pineville resident and championing sustainability, ensuring our actions today pave the way for a thriving, green, and vibrant Pineville for future generations.

DANIELLE MOORE

Moore has not responded.

