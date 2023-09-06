1A Remaking America: What Kentucky's divided government means for its voters

Kentucky is one of just 11 states with a divided government.There’s a popular Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, and a very red Republican legislature. It also holds its election in an off-year, offering a glimpse into some of the big issues for voters nationwide in 2024.

We traveled back to Louisville as part of our Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations across the country, including Louisville Public Media. Remaking America looks at how our democracy is, or is not, working for all of us.

And we heard from Kentuckians – voters, officeholders, and researchers – about how Kentucky’s divided government is working for them and what they want the rest of the country to know about their state.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at Blak Koffee, a Black-owned coffee shop in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

This show was part of 1A’s Remaking America collaboration. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

