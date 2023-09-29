Belmont Mayor

RICHARD TURNER

Occupation:

Retired

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

I have served Belmont as a City Councilmen for 10 years. I am the current Mayor Pro-Tem after winning every precinct in Belmonts last municipal election including early voting. I have served 8 years on the Gaston Cleveland Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization as member, Chairman and Vice Chairman. I have served 2 terms on Belmonts Planning and Zoning Board as well as 2 terms on our Park & Recreation Board. I have also served on Safe Routes to School and on various steering committees including Build a Better Boulevard, Belmont - Belmont Abbey Community Initiative and the Missing Middle Steering Committee. I've also served as a Boy Scouts of American Troop Leader and On the PTO's of both Belmont Central and J.B.Page elementary as member, Chairman and Vice Chairman.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

Development and the pressure it puts on our roads. Commute time as well as our schools. Belmont is a very attractive community to work, live, raise a family and to retire in. As such Belmont is experiencing steady growth. I have advocated and been successful with introducing several text amendments which have limited growth including reducing density to two residential units per Acre and limiting where apartments can be built. We ( Belmont ) need to work more closely with the NCDOT and the Metropolitan Planning Organization as well as our delegation in Raleigh to recognize our immediate need for road maintenance and construction. Belmont may need to consider Municipal Bonds as an option to address some of our most critical roadway issues. This will dramatically reduce the timeline for construction and will provide the needed relief.

What should your town do to address climate change?

Belmont is working with CATS (Charlotte Area Transit System) to bring light rail to Belmont. This one project will have an immediate impact on air quality by removing thousands of commuters from our roadways. Belmont is also trying to recruit more buisness and industry which will provide local jobs reducing the need to commute to surrounding communities. Interlocal agreements and the unified dispatch also help to reduce emissions by dispatching the nearest emergency vehicle (Police-Fire-Medic) to the emergency. The Belmont Trolley project also has the potential to reduce the number of vehicles on our roads.

What is your top priority if elected?

Transportation, this will include road construction and maintenance, congestion and traffic safety. Within those parameters we will also look at all Multimodal transportation including sidewalks, bike lanes and connectivity through Greenways. However our most critical need is our roads, this will be my primary focus. With new and better roads and intersections traffic flow and transit times will improve. Growth is another issue on my radar. We have taken steps to reduce density by limiting the number of houses per acre and where apartments can be built. If Elected I will continue to work on and make progress on both of these issues. Affordable Housing is becoming an issue in Belmont. The city needs to examine this issue and determine how we can improve it within our capacity as a Municipal Government.

Why should people vote for you?

I am the best prepared candidate to be Mayor. I am in my third term as a Councilmen and Belmonts current Mayor Pro-Tem. I have served two terms on Belmonts Planning and Zoning Board and Belmonts Park and Recreation Board. I have served on the GCLMPO (Gaston Cleveland Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization) as a member, Chairman and Vice Chairman. I have 20 years of community service beginning with our PTO's (Parent Teacher Association) to being Belmonts current Mayor Pro-Tem. I know this community and its issues and have led Council on addressing our issues. I know the people of Belmont and they know and trust me, because of this I won every precinct including early voting in my last election. I have always been open, honest and transparent and will continue to do so as Mayor.

