Mount Holly Mayor

BRYAN HOUGH

Occupation:

Business Owner

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

He was elected to the Mount Holly City Council in 1998 where he served until 2003 when he was elected to his first term as Mayor. After taking four years away from the City to focus on his family, he was elected as Mayor in 2009 and is currently serving his 5th term. Community Involvement: 1997: Founding member of Heart of Mount Holly – Downtown Redevelopment Committee (initial efforts for downtown revitalization) 1997 – 2006: Mount Holly Springfest Committee and Springfest Golf Classic Director (2002 – 2006) Coached basketball and baseball 2003 – 2013 Served on the following Boards: Mount Holly Sports Hall of Fame Committee Member East Gaston Touchdown Club President, 2001 – 2003 Stuart Cramer Athletic Booster Club President, 2012 - 2016 5-Term Mayor – 2003-04 and 2009 – present Ordained deacon at Tuckaseege and Grace Baptist Church – served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Grace Baptist and currently attends First Baptist Church in Mount Holly

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

Our biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents is focused on the overall economic development of our City: providing high-level services and amenities to our citizens, quality design in residential and commercial development, expansion and connectivity of our greenway system, redevelopment efforts of Veterans Park, and the continued revitalization of our downtown district. I address many of these topics on my campaign website: www.bryanhoughformayor.com.

What should your town do to address climate change?

As your mayor, I am committed to leading our city in a sustainable direction in terms of climate change. In addition to utilizing our resources wisely, we must continue to provide our citizens with a recycling program. Managing the growth in Mount Holly in a sustainable, strategic manner will help us create the most sustainable environment possible. Together, we can build a sustainable future for Mount Holly and leave a healthier planet for generations to come.

What is your top priority if elected?

Serving the citizens and following the Strategic Vision Plan that guides our actions as a City Council will continue to be my top priority. You can view this document at https://www.mtholly.us/departments/planning/strategic_vision_plan.php.

Why should people vote for you?

I have consistently provided proven leadership on priority issues, managing the tax rate, advancing our economic development, moving our greenways forward, holding our developers to high standards and demonstrating goodwill to all the citizens we serve.

