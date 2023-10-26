JIM HEFFERAN

Occupation:

Attorney

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

Belmont City Council (2019-Present); Belmont Planning and Zoning Board (2016-2019); Belmont Board of Adjustment (2016-2019); Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement Advisory Board (2017-2022)

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your city/town and how will you address it?

The biggest quality-of-life issue facing Belmont residents is dealing with the consequences of the Charlotte area's rapid growth. While we can't flip a switch and magically stop growth, we can be deliberate in how we grow and make sure we do so in a way that works for Belmont. Many of the negative consequences of growth occur when development outpaces the roads and infrastructure necessary to support it. Rather than wait for State-funded improvements that may not occur for many years, if at all, I have pushed for conditional zoning, which allows us to impose conditions on new projects requiring developers to make road and intersection improvements at their expense in order to achieve tangible benefits the City would not otherwise realize. Thus, in my time on Council, we have approved an age-restricted community that won't overcrowd our schools, a much-needed affordable housing subdivision, and tried to emphasize more lucrative commercial development. All of these projects resulted in road improvements made at the developers' expense that the City would not otherwise have obtained. At the same time, we have made numerous amendments to strengthen the provisions of the City's Land Development Code to protect against the consequences of unchecked development.

What should your town do to address climate change?

Belmont has an Environmental Sustainability Board, which serves as an advisory board to City Council regarding environmental sustainability issues such as tree protection and urban forestry, recycling, pollinators, and energy. The Board does an excellent job of educating residents and identifying areas where the City can operate sustainably by increasing efficiency and reducing costs, without negatively impacting our residents' standard of living and quality of life. Being located on a peninsula, environmental concerns are very important to Belmont, particularly marine conditions. We have imposed heightened stormwater and erosion controls as conditions to recent development projects and hope to incorporate these measures into the Land Development Code in the future.

What is your top priority if elected?

My top priority would be to continue to address the City's growth and traffic issues and work creatively to achieve much-needed infrastructure and traffic improvements.

Why should people vote for you?

I am the only elected Council member seeking re-election. I have more experience than any other candidate in the field. Over the last four years, I have developed a reputation for attentiveness, thoughtfulness, and thorough preparation. I have worked to keep Belmont residents informed about the issues before Council and the rationale for my decision-making on those issues, and have sought to timely respond to residents' concerns. If re-elected, I will continue to provide steady and thoughtful leadership in addressing the many challenges facing Belmont.

PEG ARGENT

Candidate Peg Argent

Occupation:

Retired from Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services with 25+years. Worked as Adult Services Program Coordinator managing social work services for disabled and vulnerable adults. Assured State and Local compliance and managed state, local and private funding.

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

As a Gaston County employee from 1996-2022 I worked with numerous groups in a professional capacity. This included the Council on Aging, the Adult Care Home Advisory Board, Home and Community Care Block Grant Advisory Board, Transportation Advisory Board, Adult Protective Services Multidisciplinary Team, as well as developed protocol to provide Social Work Support to adults with frequent 911/Gaston County Emergency Medical Calls.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your city/town and how will you address it?

Belmont, like many cities, is experiencing rapid growth, but has a shortage of lifetime housing opportunities to meet the needs of citizens across the continuums of age and income. Isupport Smart Development. I believe that efforts need to be made to attract developers who will build the types of housing needed to support our citizens who have made our city what it is today. Additionally, as we attract new individuals, families and business I will work to enhance our environmental stewardship and sustainable infrastructure so that our city can remain a vibrant location to live, work and play.

What should your town do to address climate change?

Sustainable infrastructure needs to become a part of all city planning. This includes making plans for public transportation happen. Joining into the Light Rail, developing the Trolley and making the city more walkable are a my priority.

What is your top priority if elected?

We need to GET THINGS DONE! All to often Belmont City Council suffers inertia. It is time to actually get the business of Belmont done rather than kicking needs back and forth between council, staff and stakeholders.

Why should people vote for you?

Vote for me because I say what I mean and I believe in transparency. Our citizens deserve to know what is going on in their local government. Back room deals have no place when spending taxpayer dollars. Our government has an obligation to reach out to all citizens as it plans for the future. All voices need to be heard. Our advisory boards should represent our citizenship. Belmont has the talent and expertise to GET THE JOB DONE!

CORY MILLER

Photo provided by Cory Miller Cory Miller

Occupation:

Small Business Owner

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

I am a current member of Belmont's Design Committee, Arts and Culture Visions Sub-Committee and Economic Vitality Committee.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your city/town and how will you address it?

I have found the biggest concern for Belmont residents is the rapid growth and expansion without proper infrastructure in place. This has caused traffic concerns and commuter stress. My goal on City Council is to review and hold accountable future developments to encourage better strategic growth.

What should your town do to address climate change?

We can address climate change by providing residents with alternative means of transportation, including sidewalks, crosswalks, greenways and bike lanes. I will monitor the Pedestrian Master Plan to ensure that our city is maximizing efforts and embracing more walkability and accessibility. In addition, I would encourage more parking for golf carts, electric vehicles and install bike and scooter rental stations.

What is your top priority if elected?

My top priority if elected will be to encourage smart development for both residents and small businesses. Overall making Belmont an attractive destination for tourism while still embracing the small town feel for residents.

Why should people vote for you?

I am a long term Belmont resident and small business owner who truly cares about the future of this city. As an active volunteer and public servant, I am committed to making Belmont the best it can be.