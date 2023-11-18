Fresh Air Weekend: The future of Fox News; Sofia Coppola on Priscilla Presley

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

What's next for Fox News now that Rupert Murdoch has stepped down? In Network of Lies, author Brian Stelter describes behind-the-scenes turmoil at Fox News following the 2020 election, and speaks to the network's future under the leadership of Rupert's son Lachlan.

Inspired by a 1990s tabloid story, 'May December' fictionalizes a real tragedy: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in Todd Haynes' dark and disturbingly funny film about a teacher who was convicted of raping her sixth grade student — and later went on to marry him.

Sofia Coppola imagines Priscilla's teen years, living at Graceland with Elvis: "I felt like my role was just to explain her experience," Coppola says of her new film, Priscilla. The filmmaker also has a new book, Archive, which collects documents from her eight movies.

