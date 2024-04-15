© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wawa’s first North Carolina store will open soon in the Outer Banks

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:51 AM EDT
FILE - This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
FILE - This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia.

Wawa’s first North Carolina store will be located on Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks, and the grand opening date is May 16.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held as well as other activities with residents and local organizations.

The Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners approved a proposal for the new Wawa in the Wright Shores area in 2022. Once finished, it will feature a 6,000-square-foot storefront, eight gas pumps, and 52 parking spots, according to a press release last year.

Meanwhile, other Wawa stores are under construction in Wilson, Rocky Mount and Elizabeth City. Those stores are expected to open later this year.

According to a release, over the next 10 years, Wawa plans to build at least 80 stores across the state, with up to 15 stores opening in 2025. A Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station chain, Wawa has over 990 locations in Washington D.C., and six states, including Virginia.
Tags
Business Business
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott