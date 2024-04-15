Wawa’s first North Carolina store will open soon in the Outer Banks
Wawa’s first North Carolina store will be located on Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks, and the grand opening date is May 16.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held as well as other activities with residents and local organizations.
The Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners approved a proposal for the new Wawa in the Wright Shores area in 2022. Once finished, it will feature a 6,000-square-foot storefront, eight gas pumps, and 52 parking spots, according to a press release last year.
Meanwhile, other Wawa stores are under construction in Wilson, Rocky Mount and Elizabeth City. Those stores are expected to open later this year.
According to a release, over the next 10 years, Wawa plans to build at least 80 stores across the state, with up to 15 stores opening in 2025. A Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station chain, Wawa has over 990 locations in Washington D.C., and six states, including Virginia.