Police arrest about 30 protesters at UNC-Chapel Hill

The UNC-Chapel Hill chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine said more than two dozen protesters were arrested beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The group has called for the university to divest itself and the university endowment from any investments that benefit Israel.

Protesters set up an encampment over the weekend, following similar encampment protests at universities around the nation. University officials told the protesters, which include students from neighboring universities as well, they were in violation of university policy.

The protesters took down the encampment at first, but then set back up on Sunday. University officials again told them they were in violation of campus policy and faced possible arrests.

At about 5:30 a.m., university administrators circulated a statement from Interim Chancellor Roberts and Provost Clemens which told protesters to remove all tents and disperse by 6 a.m. or face arrests. The statement also threatened students with expulsion "which may prevent students from graduating."

The statement goes on to say that "we respect and support the rights of peaceful protesters" and that in recent days, student demonstrators had been abiding by university policies.

"That changed Sunday evening when protesters – including outside activists – backtracked on their commitment to comply with these policies, including trespassing into classroom buildings overnight. This group has now made it clear they will no longer even consider our requests to abide by University policies and have ended our attempts at constructive dialogue."