The News Roundup – Domestic

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed on terms this week to face off in two televised debates before the general election this November. Neither will involve the Commission on Presidential Debates, the organization responsible for scheduling and administrating these showdowns for the last 40 years or so.

Federal prosecutors asked a judge this week to order former Trump advisor Steve Bannon to report to prison to begin serving his four-month sentence after an appeals court upheld his conviction for contempt of Congress charges.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was left “speechless” this week after a coalition of airlines banded together to sue his department over new rules concerning junk fees and making it easier for customers to receive refunds.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

