North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks on opening night of 2024 RNC

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson — who is now running for governor in the Tar Heel State — addressed the Republican National Convention on its first night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Robinson spoke for less than four minutes. He briefly described his personal story and attacked the economic policies of President Joe Biden.

“In North Carolina, factories just like the one I worked at are closing, leaving people feeling hopeless,” Robinson said. “But there is hope, and I'm proof. My wife and I never gave up. We kept our faith. We worked hard and made it through those tough times. Now I stand before you on the verge of becoming the first Black governor of North Carolina.”

The GOP gubernatorial candidate spoke against a backdrop that read, "Make America Wealthy Again."

Robinson faces Democrat Josh Stein in the race for governor. Robinson has had a meteoric rise in conservative politics after speaking in favor of gun rights to the Greensboro City Council in 2018. A video of his speech quickly went viral.

Robinson has drawn criticism for past comments that were considered homophobic, misogynist, and anti-Semitic. Earlier this month, he told a church congregation that “some folks need killing.”

Robinson is one of several North Carolina figures who will be speaking at the convention this week. In addition to elected officials and other dignitaries, fraternity members from UNC-Chapel Hill are expected to address the crowd. They gained notoriety when they held up an American flag that had been taken down by pro-Palestine protestors.

📺 Watch: Lt. Governor Mark Robinson and the NCGOP Delegation cast their vote for Donald J. Trump for President of the United States! #NCRNC2024 #NCPOL pic.twitter.com/YnaxWdrs1D — NCGOP (@NCGOP) July 15, 2024

RNC Chair Michael Whatley — a native of Watauga County — kicked off the first night of the Republican convention.

“We must unite as a party and we must unite as a nation,” said Whatley, a former lobbyist for the oil industry before becoming chair of the North Carolina Republican Party in 2019.

Later, he decried the state of world peace and the economy and hammered the Biden Administration on immigration.

“More than 10 million illegal immigrants have flooded across our border, posing a direct threat to our communities, and inflation is crushing families from coast to coast,” said Whatley.

According to Factcheck.org, the number of immigrants entering or released into the country at the southern border is about 4.2 million since Biden took office.

In addition to Robinson and Whatley taking the stage, North Carolina House Rep. Jarrod Lowery, R-Robeson, led the convention in the Pledge of Allegiance.