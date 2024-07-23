© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS
The latest news headlines updated throughout the day by WFAE journalists.

ACC vows to fight on in lawsuits

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 23, 2024 at 7:11 AM EDT

The Atlantic Coast Conference opened its football kickoff event Monday in uptown Charlotte. Before the sports talk, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips made opening remarks and addressed ongoing legal challenges from Clemson and Florida State, who want to leave the league, in part, for bigger television deals elsewhere. Phillips said he won’t back down.

"We will fight to protect the ACC and our members. For as long as it takes. We are confident in this league and that it will remain a premier conference in college athletics for the long term future," he said.

The ACC Kickoff event runs through Thursday with press conferences from coaches and players. The conference welcomes Southern Methodist, Cal and Stanford into its ranks this season as realignment shuffles teams across the country.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain