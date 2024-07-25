© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published July 25, 2024 at 9:30 PM EDT
Glenn Boyce and his family show support for President Joe Biden after the president announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race outside the White House in Washington, DC.
Glenn Boyce and his family show support for President Joe Biden after the president announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race outside the White House in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House this week, explaining his decision to step down as the Democrats nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump’s team isn’t going to make things easy for presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Following the transfer of $91 million from the Biden campaign to the fledgling Harris campaign, Republican operatives filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission.

The Department of Justice is set to investigate why an Illinois sheriff’s deputy killed a Black woman named Sonya Massey in her home, killing her via a fatal gunshot to the head.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A