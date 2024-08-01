NC Medicaid now covers weight loss drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic

Starting Thursday, North Carolina Medicaid will cover weight loss medications like Wegovy and Ozempic.

Known as GLP-1s (Glucagon-like Peptide agonists), they've become the world's best-selling prescription medications, but they're also some of the most expensive.

Kody Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, says people who could benefit the most from GLP-1s can't get them because of the cost.

"Frankly, it's so frustrating to me that they are so incredibly expensive relative to what we see in other countries," Kinsley told a legislative committee in March. "And, I believe they're being held back from the people of North Carolina when they could be providing a great deal of value here in the buckle of the Barbecue Belt."

Kinsley told lawmakers that the drugs would help prevent health conditions associated with obesity, such as heart attack, stroke and diabetes.

According to NCDHHS, all Medicaid beneficiaries over the age of 12 are eligible.

"The additional coverage applies to both NC Medicaid Direct and NC Medicaid Managed Care beneficiaries who are covered under the Outpatient Pharmacy benefit. The cost to members will be a $4 copay," the agency said in a statement. At the March committee meeting, Kinsley said the cost to the state for GLP-1 coverage would be "is in the range of zero to 10 million in state dollars, which is much cheaper than a lot of the costs of cardiovascular disease."

According to the NCDHHS statement, which was issued to WUNC on Thursday, "...the current estimate to cover GLP-1s is approximately $16 million annually. For comparison, the current cost to cover Dupixent, which is commonly used to treat eczema, is about $28m."

While NC Medicaid recipients are now able to access GLP-1s, the medications are no longer covered under the State Health Plan for state government employees.

“This one drug has the potential of torpedoing the finances of the State Health Plan," said State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who administers the plan.

Folwell has issued a request for information on ways to reduce costs of the drugs.

