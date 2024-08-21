The Obamas challenge America. And, what led up to Maine's deadliest mass shooting

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Former President Barack Obama made his case for Vice President Harris and against Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention last night. Obama went after Trump, saying the country doesn’t need a sequel to his time in office, which he said was filled with “bluster and chaos.” Before he spoke, Michelle Obama was welcomed by a raucous crowd that cheered her loudly throughout her own speech.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Former US President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024.

🎧 Michelle addressed something that hadn't come up on stage much: The racism and sexism she knows from experience Harris will face a lot more of in the weeks to come , NPR’s Tamara Keith tells Up First . She also spoke about the fear that America isn’t ready for a woman of color to be president. Her message to Democrats was to "do something" — volunteer, counter lies and not be complacent in what is expected to be a close race. Barack also mocked Trump about his obsession with crowd size on a night where Harris supporters filled not one but two arenas. Harris held a rally in Milwaukee in the same arena where Trump made his RNC acceptance speech.

, NPR’s Tamara Keith tells . She also spoke about the fear that America isn’t ready for a woman of color to be president. Her message to Democrats was to "do something" — volunteer, counter lies and not be complacent in what is expected to be a close race. Barack also mocked Trump about his obsession with crowd size on a night where Harris supporters filled not one but two arenas. Harris held a rally in Milwaukee in the same arena where Trump made his RNC acceptance speech. ➡️ The Obamas, Bernie Sanders and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were among the DNC night two speakers. Watch them here.

were among the DNC night two speakers. Watch them here. ➡️ The DNC roll call featured a musical salute to each state. Here’s what song — or songs, in some cases — repped your state.

Here’s what song — or songs, in some cases — repped your state. ➡️ Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will accept the Democratic nomination for vice president tonight. Here are five things to know about him.

In Michigan, Trump emphasized crime and public safety at a rally that’s part of his and running mate Ohio Senator JD Vance’s plan to visit vital swing states every day this week. The goal: to get the message across to voters as to why they should choose them in November.

🎧 “This wasn’t your typical Trump rally,” NPR’s Danielle Kurtzleben says. He spoke to a small group of between 100-200 people at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, hammering home the crime theme. He focused on boosting law enforcement, as opposed to defunding police. Trump talked of beefing up law enforcement against criminals, but it’s not clear that he would have the power to do all he’d want. Kurtzleben says Trump has ramped up the usage of the phrase “common sense.” This could be seen as a counter to the “weird” attacks that Democrats are launching at him and Vance.

Leaders of an Army Reserve unit failed to “reduce the threat” posed by a gunman who carried out Maine’s deadliest mass shooting, according to an investigation report released yesterday. Nearly 10 months ago, Robert Card opened fire at two popular Lewiston night spots with an assault rifle and killed 18 people, before taking his life in a town nearby. His family also raised concerns about his increasing paranoia and access to guns.

🎧 Kevin Miller with Maine Public Radio says Reserve leaders ordered Card to undergo an evaluation and he spent two weeks in a psychiatric hospital. But after his release, Reserve leaders didn’t do enough, according to the special commission. The report also says the local sheriff’s department had “sufficient probable cause” to take Card into protective custody. Maine has a yellow flag law, where if a medical professional and judge agree that someone poses a high enough threat, that person could be forced to temporarily give up their guns. But that didn’t happen. Sheriff’s officials say Card hadn’t committed any crimes and his Reserve leaders downplayed the threat he posed. The commission didn’t make any policy recommendations and said that’s the job of elected officials.

Today's listen

Guillermo Arias / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A barrier to deter migrants from crossing from Mexico into the U.S. floats in the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass, Texas.

Eagle Pass, Texas, often finds itself at the center of the conflict between federal authorities and the state over immigration enforcement. But a new art exhibition aims to reframe the border city's image beyond the barbed wire and lawsuits that often capture headlines by highlighting the perspectives of people who call the area home. “The Border is Beautiful” art exhibit opened earlier this month, featuring works of nearly 50 artists. Each artwork celebrates the artists’ own interpretation of what it’s like to have roots in communities that are bilingual, binational, and bicultural.

🎧 Listen to what the exhibition means to the featured artists and what its organizers hope visitors learn from it.

Life advice

Michael Conroy / AP / AP Solar panels are installed on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky. in 2023. Residential solar is booming in the U.S. but customer complaints have increased even more.

Solar power is booming and it could help the country meet its climate goals for replacing fossil fuels. But in recent years, customer complaints about fraud and forgery when trying to go solar have increased. U.S. prosecutors are investigating high-pressure sales tactics and misleading financing arrangements and The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warns potential solar customers recently about hidden fees and deceptive statements about its financial benefits. So if you’re interested in solar, how do you stay safe? Here are some things to consider:

☀️ Consumer advocates say you should be skeptical of anyone who knocks on your door selling solar.

of anyone who knocks on your door selling solar. ☀️ Most experts NPR consulted suggest finding an installation company that’s been in business in your community for years.

finding an installation company that’s been in business in your community for years. ☀️ You should get at least three quotes and ask each company to give you quotes for both financing and paying in cash.

and ask each company to give you quotes for both financing and paying in cash. ☀️ Solar isn’t for everyone. Here’s why.

3 things to know before you go

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. stands in an elevator after leaving his office in Washington, DC. on Sept. 28, 2023.

New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez resigned Tuesday, about a month after a federal jury found him guilty of taking bribes and acting as a foreign agent. Gov. Phil Murphy will appoint Menendez’s replacement ahead of the November election. A search is ongoing off Sicily’s coast, where a luxury sailing yacht sank early Monday. Among the missing are British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter, and Morgan Stanley International Chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife. Here’s what we know about the missing. Disney no longer wants a wrongful death suit tossed over its Disney+ fine print. The media giant is being sued by Jeffrey Piccolo, whose wife died after eating at a Disney World restaurant. Disney originally wanted his claims handled out of court based on the terms of his years-old Disney+ trial.

This newsletter was edited by Obed Manuel.

Copyright 2024 NPR