WNC Weather: High flood risk, strong winds, heavy rain likely from Helene system

Editorial Note: What do storm conditions look like where you are? Take a photo and send it our way – we may publish it as part of our ongoing coverage .

Heavy, widespread rain is expected to arrive locally Thursday in advance of what will likely become Hurricane Helene, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Western North Carolina is listed under a flood watch.

That rain will continue into Friday, accompanied by potential wind gusts of up to 50 mph, according to NWS meteorologists based in Greenville, S.C.

There will be a significant risk of downed trees, flash flooding, and landslides across Western North Carolina, including Asheville and the Blue Ridge Escarpment.

“We’re looking at a significant weather event with widespread impacts,” said Clay Chaney, a NWS meteorologist during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

“Heavy rainfall combined with strong wind gusts could cause flash flooding, power outages, and dangerous conditions, especially in mountainous areas.”

Residents are urged to prepare for potential disruptions, hazardous weather, and power outages over the next few days.

National Weather Service GSP

Pre-Storm Rainfall to Exacerbate Flooding

In addition to Helene’s main rainfall, a “predecessor event” is expected to bring significant rain 24-36 hours before the core of the storm arrives.

Chaney says this will likely occur Wednesday night into Thursday, increasing the chances of early flash flooding in Asheville, the Blue Ridge Escarpment and surrounding mountain communities.

Increased Rainfall Totals

Rainfall predictions which include the impact of both systems - have surged, with estimates of 8 - 10 inches across Asheville and other parts of Western North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Escarpment and higher elevations could see totals reaching 10-15 inches. These extreme rain levels heighten the risk of flash flooding, particularly in rivers, streams and urban areas.

“We expect the hardest-hit areas to be those prone to flash flooding and landslides, like the Blue Ridge Escarpment and Great Smoky Mountains,” said Chaney.

“Even places that typically don’t flood could be at risk in this event.”

National Weather Service

Main Impact Timeline

Helene’s heaviest rain is forecasted to begin Thursday evening and continue through Friday, with strong wind gusts accompanying the rain. The storm is expected to exit the region by Friday afternoon, but the flooding threat will persist beyond its departure.

Rivers and streams could remain swollen into the weekend, prolonging the flood risk.

Wind Gusts and Power Outages Expected

Wind gusts of 30-50 mph are expected across Asheville, the Blue Ridge Escarpment, and other parts of Western North Carolina, with the strongest winds hitting Thursday night into Friday morning.

The combination of high winds and heavy rainfall could bring down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages.

“With saturated ground from the rain, the winds could easily knock down trees, leading to power outages and blocked roads,” Chaney explained. “We urge residents to secure any outdoor items and prepare for extended periods without power.”

High Risk of Catastrophic Flash Flooding

The National Weather Service has warned catastrophic flash flooding is possible, especially in vulnerable areas prone to landslides and rapidly rising rivers. Officials are urging residents to stay vigilant and prepare for potentially dangerous conditions.

“We want people to understand that this is not just a rain event,” Chaney added. “There’s a real potential for catastrophic flooding, and we’re urging everyone to take precautions now before the worst of the storm arrives.”

Ongoing Flood Risk into the Weekend

Even after the storm has moved on, the threat of flooding will continue into the weekend. With rivers and streams still rising, localized flooding may persist in Asheville and across Western North Carolina, including the Blue Ridge Escarpment.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts, prepare for potential evacuations, and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the storm.

For the latest updates and emergency information, visit the National Weather Service website.