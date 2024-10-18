Gaston County: Board of Commissioners Crowders Mountain

According to the Gaston County website, “Gaston County is governed by a seven-member Board of Commissioners (BOC) representing six townships. Commissioners are elected on a countywide or "at-large" partisan basis to four-year staggered terms but must reside in their respective Township.”

As for duties and responsibilities, “The Board has established its Priorities as job creation and economic development, education, healthy communities, public safety, and quality of life, and strives to incorporate these priorities as guidelines for future policy decisions. The major duties of the Board of Commissioners include assessing and assigning priorities to the needs of the County, adopting an annual balanced budget, establishing the annual property tax rate, maintaining a responsible fiscal policy, and enacting local ordinances. Commissioners are also responsible for appointing volunteers to serve on various advisory boards and commissions.”

Republican Bob Hovis

Hovis has been on the Gaston County Board of Commissioners since 2016. He was also the former mayor of Bessemer City and served for several years as the board president of the Bessemer City Chamber of Commerce. (Age 69)

This candidate information was produced by the Charlotte Ledger and is reprinted here with permission.